Southwestern Oregon Community College is offering free GED® and Adult Basic Education classes (including English as a Second Language) online Summer Term 2021. These classes prepare individuals to take the GED® exam and update skills to enroll in college or career training programs. Students enrolled in these classes can build a pipeline to enter college, training programs and jobs in high-demand career areas.
The college will have two options for GED® and Adult Basic Education classes:
1. Daytime GED Class – Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.
3. Evening GED Class – Tuesday through Thursday from 5 – 8 p.m.
All classes will be live via Zoom during their scheduled times. Summer Term starts June 21 and ends August 12. To register for orientation and classes, email Adult & Pre-College Education at llcinfo@socc.edu.
