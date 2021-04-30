Southwestern Oregon Community College is offering free summer term classes through its Coos and Curry campuses. Summer term registration opens Monday, May 3. This will include an offering of academic in-person, in-person/hybrid, and online classes.
“We know this past year has been incredibly challenging for students. Don’t give up on your job training and college transfer degrees,” said Patty Scott, Southwestern president. “Our economy will rebound. Southwestern wants to be sure people who live in western Douglas, Coos and Curry counties are able to train to take advantage of high-skill jobs.”
Southwestern is reaching out specifically to high school graduates from 2020 and this year’s graduates. The college also is contacting its own students who may have dropped out over the past year due to the move to fully online classes. In addition, the college is hoping to reach people who have lost their jobs due to the economic downturn and COVID-19 restrictions. The college also continues to offer free GED® classes.
The college will waive tuition and general course fees for summer term registration. Summer classes include writing, math, general science, philosophy, speech, anthropology and more. The college will continue to charge, however, in limited areas for special, program-specific fees.
“Southwestern can help you train for health or other CTE careers, or to make progress on your transfer degree. Contact us, and we’ll help you plan your future,” Scott said.
To register for classes offered through the Coos Campus, call or email (541) 888-7352, firststop@socc.edu. To register for classes on the Curry Campus, call or email (541) 813-1667, curryfirststop@socc.edu.
To talk with an advisor on the Coos Campus, (541) 888-7405. To talk with an advisor on the Curry Campus, (541) 813-1667.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In