COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College held its 59th annual commencement on Friday, June 12, at 1 p.m. The college’s "virtual" ceremony will be available for viewing on several different platforms. Join Southwestern through the LiveStream website feature by going to https://livestream.com/accounts/1075958 at the designated time. The video ceremony will also be available via Southwestern’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/swocc) or YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/soccvideo/).
Southwestern is especially proud to be celebrating the 2020 graduates who have persevered under very stressful and difficult times. This year the college is pleased to honor a total of 356 graduates, from 15 states and five countries. Ten students from local high schools are receiving their associate’s degree along with their high school diplomas.
Graduates will leave Southwestern with a variety of degrees and certificates in science, business, arts and other fields. One-hundred-seventy-two graduates have earned Associates of Arts Oregon Transfer and will move on to bachelor’s degree programs; 115 will receive Associate of Applied Science degrees; 131 will receive Associate of General Studies degrees; 128 Associate of Science degrees. In addition, 78 students also earned Certificates of Completion in specialized career technical areas.
Twenty students have obtained bachelor’s degrees, three earned a master’s degree, and one a doctorate, through the college’s University Center in partnership with the Oregon University System. Three teacher licenses from the Southern Oregon University partnership will be awarded this year as well. Some students will receive more than one degree.
“We’re celebrating a turning point in the lives of our 2020 graduating class. They have survived not only the classes required to get their degrees, but also a pandemic that uprooted traditional studies these last three months, and regardless of the obstacle they made it,” said Southwestern President Dr. Patty Scott.
Graduates include: (see document or view online to www.theworldlink.com)
Scott provided the welcoming remarks and introductions. Board of Education Chair Marcia Jensen and Faculty Senate Chair Michael Winston offered greetings.
Dr. Ali Mageehon, vice president of instruction presented and confered the Southwestern graduates. Presentation of the University Center degrees were made by Scott and she then concluded the celebration with the tassel ceremony and the presentation of the Class of 2020.
Students and families can commemorate their college experience or special individuals by purchasing an engraved Legacy Brick that will be permanently placed in the Henry Hansen Union Square on the Coos Bay Campus. Minimum donations for a 4x8-inch and 8x8-inch brick are $100 and $200, respectively. Proceeds of the Legacy Brick project support Laker Alumni Association annual scholarships. For details, call the Southwestern Foundation at 541-888-7209.
Southwestern Oregon Community College leads and inspires lifelong learning through its campuses on the south Oregon coast covering western Douglas, Coos and Curry counties, and through its University Center. For more information, visit www.socc.edu.
