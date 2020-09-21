Visitors urged to properly dispose of trash
COOS COUNTY — Trails and restrooms at South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve reopened Monday, Sept. 21, following wildfire and COVID-19 closures.
South Slough Reserve trails and waterways have been closed to the public since Sept. 8, when smoky conditions and extreme fire danger closed both the reserve and the Elliott State Forest. The Elliott reopened Monday as well, according to a press release from the Oregon Division of State Lands.
South Slough Reserve’s restrooms have been closed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Restrooms will now be open on weekdays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and trash cans have been added to address a recent increase in littering. A growing number of people have visited the reserve since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional visitors coupled with limited onsite services has resulted in increased littering of trash and feces.
“It’s surprising to me because it’s not a problem we’ve had at this level ever,” said Deborah Rudd, public involvement coordinator with South Slough Reserve. “Folks are typically respectful and interested in protecting the reserve.”
Trash and feces impact South Slough Reserve’s delicate ecosystem and water quality.
Visitors are asked to clean up after themselves and their dogs. If the restroom facilities are closed or trash cans are full, visitors should bag and carry their trash out of the reserve until they can dispose of it in an appropriate receptacle.
More information about keeping South Slough Reserve clean can be found on the Department of State Lands website.
