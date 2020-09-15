Oregonians from across the state are evacuating to avoid hundreds of thousands of acres of wildfires and record-breaking poor air quality. While the South Coast hasn't been as hard-hit by fires as other areas, organizations and individuals are collecting and offering support for neighbors in the region nonetheless.
How to Help
Oregon Coast Community Action is taking donations of non-perishable food and proteins, bottled water, diapers and baby wipes. Donors are asked to schedule a drop-off time by calling 541-435-7754, and monetary donations are accepted online at www.orcca.us/natural-disaster-response.
The Southwestern Oregon United Way is accepting monetary donations to support nonprofits and organizations helping residents impacted by wildfires online at www.unitedwayswo.org.
The Devereux Center is always collecting donations of nonperishable food, individually packed snacks, bottled water and clothing for its services. Financial donations are also accepted at www.thedevereuxcenter.org/donation, and donors are asked to call 541-888-3202 to arrange a time to drop off physical donations.
Public safety chaplains around Southern Oregon are accepting donations of supplies — especially toiletries, nonperishable foods and sanitizing and cleaning wipes — as well as funds for chaplains being sent to counsel in hard-hit areas. Rick Nickolaus, with the Coos County Sheriff's Office, is coordinating donations locally and can be reached at 541-252-5885.
In Bandon, the Bandon Animal Rescue is coordinating donations of animal supplies, including shovels, crates and food in small bags as well as supplies for people, like food, sleeping bags and warm clothing. Donations and needs are coordinated through the Bandon Animal Rescue page on Facebook.
Rotary Clubs in Oregon and California are taking financial donations to provide grants for individuals and organizations in need. The district for Central and Southern Oregon and Northern California is accepting donations for Disaster Grants at Eugene Rotary Charitable Trust, Fire Relief Fund, P.O. Box 1184 Eugene, OR, 97440.
Rotary Clubs in Southern Oregon are also accepting donations focused on that region at www.RotaryRebuildsSouthernOregon.com.
Statewide, the Oregon Food Bank is accepting donations, and says the most helpful way to donate in times of great need is by giving financial support at give.oregonfoodbank.org/give/193554/#!/donation/checkout. Farmers or others with bulk donations can call 971-230-1674 for additional details.
Where to Get Help
Oregon Coast Community Action offers the South Coast Food Share Regional Food Bank, essential services (housing, energy and weatherization assistance) and rapid re-housing for veteran families. ORCCA can be reached for services at 541-435-7080.
The Southwestern Oregon United Way is offering grant funding for organizations and nonprofits that are assisting those impacted by wildfires. More information is available at www.unitedwayswo.org.
In Coos Bay, the Devereux Center is offering its services for those displaced by wildfires, including food, showers, laundry and a clothing closet. It is open for services from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and can be reached at www.thedevereuxcenter.org or 541-888-3202.
The Southern Oregon Public Safety Chaplains organization has supplies available for evacuees and has coordinated with churches, homeowners and landowners to make living space available for people and animals in Coos and other counties. Those in need of supplies, space or other services are asked to contact Rick Nickolaus at 541-252-5885.
This list will be updated as options change. Email reporter Zack Demars at worldnews3@countrymedia.net to share more opportunities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In