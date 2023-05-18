South Coast Head Start

South Coast Head Start is accepting applications for our FREE preschool and Early Head Start program for qualifying families for the 2023-2024 program year! We offer a fun, researched-based curriculum; free and healthy meals; and child development, nutrition, and health screenings with follow-up support for all enrolled children.

No potty-training required! Our services are for pregnant participants to children age 5. Call us today at 541-888-3717 and ask for enrollment. Or visit us at our Facebook and Instagram page: South Coast Head Start.

Priority is given to Homeless children, Foster children, and children with disabilities.

