OREGON — The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department announced that limited day-use is returning to state parks this week, based on the readiness of the community around the park to welcome visitors, and how prepared the park is with staff, supplies and equipment. State parks will open and close with little advance notice; updates will be posted online at oregonstateparks.org or call 800-551-6949 (Mon-Fri, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.) and should be checked before visiting.
Not all restrooms will be open, and parking will be limited. The entire park system is closed to camping at least through and including June 8. State park camping will return as soon as it can be safely managed, and while preparations are being made, no opening date has been selected.
Visitors should expect a different state park experience than they are used to because staffing has been limited and areas and buildings within the park may be closed. Visitors should also expect new restrictions that discourage group gatherings and congestion and will need to prepare by:
Staying home if they're sick.
If visiting, staying local and close to home, meaning less than 50 miles in urban areas.
Only visiting with members of their household.
Bringing all supplies — food, water, hand cleanser — needed for a short trip.
If a park appears crowded, leave and come back at another time. If there’s space at the park, patrons need to visit with care:
Wear a face covering. Homemade is fine.
Stay at least 6 feet away from people who aren’t from your household. More is better.
Cover your cough with a tissue (then throw it away), or the inside of your elbow.
Leave no trace: pack out everything you bring with you.
Stick to low-risk activities to reduce stress on local emergency response and health care systems.
Keep your visit short. Restrooms and other buildings may be closed.
Watch for signs at the park for more information.
“We know these last eight weeks has seemed longer, but your health is important to us,” says Lisa Sumption, OPRD director. “It is true outdoor recreation boosts our mental and physical health, but parks concentrate people in a community, and we have to do this carefully if it’s going to work.”
“We need your cooperation to keep parks open,” she added.
High-density parks on the north coast, the Columbia Gorge, boat accesses to the John Day and Deschutes Rivers, and places like Smith Rock in Central Oregon will likely be among the last to return to limited service, and no dates for state parks in those regions have been announced.
Oregon Coast (as of May 14)
Open
Geisel Monument State Heritage Site, Nesika Beach
Hoffman Memorial Myrtle Grove State Wayside, Myrtle Point
Paradise Point State Park, Port Orford
Limited opening — reduction in services/facilities
Bullards Beach State Park, Bandon: Open to limited daytime use, including picnicking and trails to beach. Boat launch remains closed. Restrooms open with limited hours.
Cape Arago State Park, Coos Bay: Park is open to limited day use. Restroom closed; use restroom in Sunset Bay Day-use Area. No fires.
Coquille Myrtle Grove State Natural Site, Gaylord (off Powers Highway): River access, picnicking and restrooms are open. Please pack out your trash.
Face Rock State Scenic Viewpoint, Bandon: Beach access and restroom are open for limited daytime use.
Golden and Silver Falls State Natural Area, Coos Bay: Park and trails are open to limited daytime use. Vault restroom is open.
Humbug Mountain State Park, Port Orford: Day-use area is open for limited daytime use. Rocky Point beach access is open. Dump station is open. Restroom remains closed.
Pistol River State Scenic Viewpoint, Pistol River: Beach access is open for limited daytime use. Please pack out trash.
Port Orford Heads State Park, Port Orford: Park is open for limited daytime use, including trails and portable toilet.
Samuel H. Boardman State Scenic Corridor, Brookings: Trails, viewpoints and beach access points are open. Vault toilets are open. Please pack out trash.
Shore Acres State Park, Coos Bay: Day-use area and gardens are open to limited daytime use.
Sunset Bay State Park, Coos Bay: Day-use area is open, including beach, beach restroom, picnicking, trails and boat launch.
Umpqua Lighthouse State Park, Winchester Bay: Day-use area is open, including picnicking, fishing and the Lake Marie trail. Swim beach is CLOSED.
William M. Tugman State Park, Lakeside: Day-use area is open, including boat launch, picnicking and fishing. CLOSED: picnic shelter, swim beach, fishing dock and playground. Restrooms open with limited hours.
Temporarily CLOSED/no park access
(These parks are closed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. OPRD is preparing to resume limited day-use services soon. Please check back again.)
Arizona Beach State Recreation Site, Ophir
Bandon State Natural Area, Bandon
Cape Blanco State Park, Sixes
Darlingtonia State Natural Site, Florence
Harris Beach State Park, Brookings
Heceta Head Lighthouse State Scenic Viewpoint, Florence
Jessie M. Honeyman Memorial State Park, Florence
Seven Devils State Recreation Site, Bandon
Umpqua State Scenic Corridor, Reedsport
Winchuck State Recreation Site, Brookings
