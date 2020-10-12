SOUTH COAST — Fire season is over in Coos Forest Protective Association lands, according to a release from the agency.
The termination means that debris burning is allowed, though the burning of garbage, plastic and other petroleum-based material is still prohibited by state law. Paper and woody materials may be burned, though operators must attend to their fires at all times.
Members of the public are still encouraged to use caution and maintain control of their burns, as fires can still spread and burners can still be held liable, CFPA said.
Cities can still enforce their own burn bans and debris burning regulations within city limits, CFPA said.
