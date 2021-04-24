A youth soccer event held earlier this month is still attracting the attention of local health officials this week as the organization which ran the event maintains it was safe.
Coos Health & Wellness didn’t confirm that the agency had traced any virus spread to a soccer event it raised alarm about last week, but said contact tracers are still trying to investigate the group event which may have included an individual with COVID-19.
“At this point we’re still actively investigating that, whether or not it’s becoming a problem. But we know that we’ve got a window that we’re looking into,” said CHW assistant director Dr. Eric Gleason.
According to Gleason, the agency has heard from a few parents about the event, but a lack of information has made it hard for contact tracers to identify any cases resulting from a student who tested positive from the virus.
Coos County Youth Sports, which organized the soccer event, says it handled the situation appropriately.
“There’s nothing to show that there’s any spread of COVID,” said Kate Dyer, the organization’s attorney, in an interview.
Dyer said the event was an April 10 practice, with all of the teams from program meeting at the Bangor school field, which the organization rents. CCYS received word two days later one of the players, a young girl from the Millicoma School, had tested positive for COVID-19 at school, Dyer said.
Dyer said only the dozen-or-so members of the girl’s team came in contact with her, and that none of them have tested positive for the virus.
Dyer maintained that the girl wouldn’t have been contagious during the event on Saturday if she didn’t test positive for the virus until Monday, but CHW’s Gleason said people can carry the virus before they show symptoms.
“That’s just not understanding how COVID works, I think,” Gleason said. “Before you’re symptomatic — like two days, 48 hours prior to symptom onset, you’re contagious.”
And while Gleason said the organization was uncooperative with county contact tracers, Dyer maintained that CCYS leadership was willing to help, but was concerned about sharing contact information for minors with the public health agency.
“(CCYS Board Chair) Kevin Dubisar asked Coos Health & Wellness for written authorization from the parents of the minor children for that information to be disseminated,” Dyer said. “It’s different for minors.”
CCYS was willing to share the contact information of the girl’s dozen-or-so teammates, if the agency would have provided a blank form for parents to consent to the release of that information, Dyer said. Gleason couldn’t confirm if CHW provided such a form, but said the agency doesn’t typically do so.
Without clear evidence the virus had spread, the organization wasn’t willing to share the contact information for all of the 465 members who its leaders felt didn’t come into contact with the player in question, Dyer said.
“There’s no overriding interest in providing those names,” Dyer said. “Just because we have a pandemic doesn’t mean your privacy rights aren’t protected.”
Still, CHW said the agency is hoping to get in contact with more parents and families to provide information about the virus and potential exposures to prevent spread in the community.
“This is an opportunity for us to educate and hopefully discount fear, and be a possible resource and support if needed during quarantine and monitoring,” said Kelsey Orr, a CHW contact tracer. “We would just ask them some questions and determine if they or their child was a close contact.”
The agency can also be a resource for other organizations planning to hold events safely, Orr said. CHW contact tracers can be contacted by calling 541-266-6700.
