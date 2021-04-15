A youth soccer game Saturday may have caused an unknown number of COVID-19 exposures, health officials announced Thursday.
Coos Health & Wellness officials aren’t certain who was at the game or if players or attendees were wearing masks, and are asking those who were at the game to contact the agency’s contact tracers to assist in slowing the spread from the resulting exposures.
“The investigators have done everything they can to try to contact the individuals involved,” CHW spokesperson Dr. Eric Gleason said Thursday. “So at this point, we’re not getting any cooperation from the Coos County Youth Sports organization and we have to kind of put it into the community so we can get community help.”
The game was held April 10 at 12:30, at North Bend’s old Bangor school field, according to Gleason.
In some cases during the pandemic, organizers of events which have led to virus exposures have assisted contact tracers by providing the names or contact information of attendees, who can then be contacted by the agency and asked to quarantine if necessary.
That’s what happened earlier this year, when a karaoke party at an area bar led to dozens of new virus cases in the community. At the time, CHW declined to publicly name the bar, saying it had the information it needed to conduct contact tracing.
But that’s not the case this time: Officials said Thursday CCYS has been uncooperative in providing the names of attendees to the agency, making it difficult to conduct contact tracing operations and forcing the agency to ask for the public’s help.
“It makes it very difficult. It makes it so that we’re behind the eight ball from jump street,” Gleason said. “We’re so far behind at this point. We’re five days past this game.”
CCYS has referred the department’s inquiries to the nonprofit’s attorney, Gleason said.
CCYS didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment by publication time, but posted a statement on its Facebook page, saying that only one child had a confirmed positive case of the virus.
"The reported student from Millicoma School has been identified and we have already made our own independent confidential notifications to those families of a possible exposure from that one child," the nonprofit wrote in a Facebook post. "Privacy of minors and personal information is extremely important to keep confidential and something I feel strongly about and as an Army Veteran, I will not infringe on those rights by posting or sharing personal information of anyone."
Officials are concerned the virus could have spread significantly in the time since the event, since those who may have been exposed haven’t been told to quarantine.
“We do know that there was exposure at that game. Meaning that we would be wanting to have these individuals under quarantine and monitoring,” said Kelsey Orr, a CHW contact tracer.
Investigators do know the cases have led to an exposure of some school students, but that seems to be about all they know: Gleason said CHW doesn’t know how many players, coaches, parents or others were in attendance, or whether virus precautions were followed.
“We are aware that the mask mandate hasn’t necessarily been adhered to at these events, so this could be a fairly significant issue, so please contact us,” Gleason said.
And while Coos County’s virus numbers have remained steady enough to keep indoor dining and other businesses open, Gleason said events like this one could cause case rates to increase once again after several weeks of declines.
“I think we’re staying OK, but I think we’ve hit the bottom of our drop, and we’re just waiting to see if it stabilizes, or if it starts to increase,” Gleason said. “State numbers would indicate that maybe the trend looks like it might be going back up, but it only takes a few events like this, or a few more karaoke snafus to put us right back on the track for going up again.”
CHW encourages anyone who was at the game and is experiencing virus symptoms or is concerned about possible exposure to contact investigators by calling 541-266-6700.
Gleason said the exposure offers an example of why residents should still pay attention to wearing masks and socially distancing, even when outside.
“If you’re out watching those youth sports games, those youth should have masks on, parents should have masks on,” Gleason said. “We’re still in the midst of a pandemic, lest we forget,” Gleason said. “Just because we’re in (the) high(-risk category) doesn’t mean that we’re out of the woods.”
This story was updated Wednesday evening to include a statement from the CCYS Facebook page.
