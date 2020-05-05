HAUSER — Over the weekend, six adults in custody at Shutter Creek Correctional Institution received positive coronavirus tests, according to the Department of Corrections.
This brings the total amount of cases to come out of the facility to 27 – including 25 adults in custody and two employees.
On Saturday, five tests came in that showed five positive results for individuals who were asymptomatic. The other positive test was reported on Sunday.
Saturday’s batch of tests were the second group of asymptomatic tests at Shutter Creek, according to Coos Health and Wellness. Last week four individuals tested positive who were not showing symptoms. Altogether there have been nine positive tests of the 16 tests done for these individuals.
“Once an (adult in custody) tests positive for COVID-19, ODOC will conduct targeted concentric contact testing of asymptomatic (adults in custody),” said Jennifer Black of the Oregon Department of Corrections via email. “The goal of targeted concentric contact testing is to determine the extent of COVID positivity in congregate living areas where COVID positive (adults in custody) lived. This involves testing the close contacts of the positive AICs to determine the extent of the infection and removing COVID-19 positive (adults in custody) from the congregate living area.”
The latest positive cases have made it difficult to determine both when and where the individuals contracted coronavirus.
“Especially since most of the most recent cases were from that asymptomatic category, it could still very well be, potentially, from that first case transmitting. Without symptoms we don’t know what their timeline could be. We’ve already seen people test positive for weeks after initially testing positive,” said Leon.
“That kind of blows up our certainty a little bit or confidence in establishing timelines for those cases. But now enough time has gone by that it could easily be those third, fourth or fifth case could have transmitted to some of these people that are more recently testing positive.”
All of the positive cases have been from the same unit.
There are now 28 positive cases of coronavirus in Coos County, with 27 of them linked to Shutter Creek. The Oregon Health Authority has reported 2,680 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon.
The first positive case of coronavirus at Shutter Creek was reported on April 9. The second wave of positive cases began coming in on March April 18 and positive tests have continued to be reported since then.
The Oregon Department of Corrections website currently states that there have been 42 positive cases of coronavirus in correctional facilities in Oregon. However, the website has not been updated since last Thursday.
