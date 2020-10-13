HARBOR — Another six cases of COVID-19 were reported to Curry County Public Health on Monday from an outbreak at Sea View Senior Living Memory Care in Harbor.
The cases were tested through Vikor Labs and are in addition to 11 cases reported over the weekend. All are patients in the long term memory care facility and as of Monday, only one had COVID-19 symptoms and was hospitalized, said Sherrie R. Ward, Curry County’s public health administrator.
CCPH is working with the administration of Sea View Memory Care Center to make sure the individuals are isolating and monitoring for any symptoms, Ward said. In addition, CCPH is conducting contract tracing for the cases and will reach out to anyone suspected of exposure to COVID-19. CCPH also has reached out to first responders who may have to respond for medical issues at the location.
The new cases reported Monday bring Curry County’s total to 55 cases since the pandemic began. There have been 29 recovered cases, 26 active cases, one hospitalization and no deaths. A total of 21 of the cases have been staff members or residents at Sea View Senior Living Long Term Memory Care, Ward said.
“Please remember, it is important that we all follow the OHA and CDC guidelines and Governor’s directives about social distancing, wearing facial coverings in public buildings and protecting yourselves by staying home to slow the spread and save lives,” Ward said.
