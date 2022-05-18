Shore Acres State Park rangers need 10 volunteers June 3, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., to help the park get ready for State Parks Day June 4 and Rose Sunday June 19. Join them to clean up the botanical gardens. You can help with weeding, trimming, mowing, mulching, painting, staining, picking up litter, and pulling invasive English ivy.
Participants must register in advance, and registration ends May 26. Volunteers must be at least 14 years old and will work with hand tools and move on gravel and uneven surfaces. Tools and other equipment will be provided. Bring drinking water and gloves and wear clothes suitable for the weather conditions.
The 100 Volunteer Projects for 100 Years series commemorates the Oregon State Parks centennial. Visit the event calendar to see the other opportunities scheduled in 2022. Join the events and participate in the legacy of service that has sustained the state parks system for the past century.
