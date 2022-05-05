The Coos County Sheriff's Office is looking for two people believed to be linked to a shooting in Lakeside on April 26.
Capt. Gabriel Fabrizio said deputies are looking for Michael Benitez, 27, and Dominique Steman, 21. Fabrizio is asking the public for help in locating the suspects.
Fabrizio said a shooting took place at 12:53 a.m. April 26 near the intersection of South 8th Street and Park Avenue in Lakeside. Fabrizio said Benitez is the prime suspect in the incident and Steman was believed to be with Benitez at the time of the shooting.
Benitez should be treated as armed and dangerous and not approached, Fabrizio said. Benitez was last seen driving a black 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee bearing Oregon License Plate 913JFE. It is reported that there was a white sticker with the word “FOX” On the rear window.
Benitez and Dominique are thought to have possibly fled to the Eugene area but that has not been confirmed.
Any information would be appreciated, and can be reported to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office at 541-396-2106.
