Coquille, OR (97420)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. High 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.