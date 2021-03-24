Beginning Monday, March 22, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office will be closed to the public due to construction and a deep cleaning.
This closure is scheduled to be in effect through March 29 but could last longer.
If you have law enforcement, fingerprinting or concealed handgun license questions, call 541-396-7800 or 541-396-7801.
If you have evidence related questions, call the evidence custodian at 541-396-7894, Monday-Wednesday.
Civil papers will need to be dropped off with the state courts. If you have questions regarding civil service, call the civil clerk at 541-396-7898.
You can also reach the state courts at 541-396-4082.
