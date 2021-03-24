Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Beginning Monday, March 22, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office will be closed to the public due to construction and a deep cleaning.

This closure is scheduled to be in effect through March 29 but could last longer.

If you have law enforcement, fingerprinting or concealed handgun license questions, call 541-396-7800 or 541-396-7801.

If you have evidence related questions, call the evidence custodian at 541-396-7894, Monday-Wednesday.

Civil papers will need to be dropped off with the state courts. If you have questions regarding civil service, call the civil clerk at 541-396-7898.

You can also reach the state courts at 541-396-4082.

0
0
0
0
1

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters



Load comments