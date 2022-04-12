The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying two men who committed an armed robbery on the outskirts of Bandon.
According to Capt. Gabriel Fabrizio, the men went to a residence on Stock Still Lane On Tuesday, April 5. Around 8:20 p.m., a man who was described a being 6-0 and 200 pounds who was wearing a white hard hat, reflective vest and back mask approached the owner of the home on Stock Still Lane.
The home owner also reported seeing a second man dressed the same way. The second man was described as being much smaller.
When the first man approached the homeowner, the two had a conversation at the front door.
When the resident attempted to close the door, the suspect lifted up his shirt and pulled out a handgun. Fabrizio said the gun was likely a blue .45 auto.
The suspect held the gun to the homeowner’s head and demanded cash. The resident complied and gave all the money he had. The suspect then took the home phone to prevent any phone calls and walked away. He was last seen getting into a vehicle, which headed west on Seven Devils Road.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office and the Bandon Police Department searched the area for the vehicle and the two men but were unable to find anything.
Fabrizio said if anyone has any information that could help identify the two men involved, they are asked to call 541-396-2106.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In