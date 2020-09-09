COOS COUNTY — The Coos County Sheriff's Office advises people to sign up for Everbridge notifications in the event of an emergency.
"We will notify via Everbridge if there is need for a large evacuation," said Heather Sanborn, evidence-records technician with the Coos County Sheriff's Office in reference to the North Bank fire on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 8.
"If there is an immediate danger, please keep up to date via your local news, do not call 911. Local emergency responders will try to keep everyone apprised. Please do not call 911 unless you have an emergency."
Anyone who is not currently signed up for the everbridge system can do so at this link: https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736724057#/signup
