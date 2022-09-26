Sewer lining/road closure on Dogwood Avenue

Please be advised that a third-party contractor hired by the City of Reedsport will be performing sewer work in the 2100 block of Dogwood Avenue beginning today, Monday, September 26, 2022 through Friday, September 30, 2022.

Dogwood Avenue between 21st Street and 20th Street will be closed at both ends. Residents will be able to access their driveways and homes during the project. There will be interruptions to residential sewer service intermittently throughout this time period. The contractor will notify residents of the time and durations of the sewer service interruptions.

Please be cautious of workers in the area and use alternative routes if possible. Thank you for your continued support and patience.

If you have any questions or concerns please call Reedsport City Hall at 541-271-3603.

