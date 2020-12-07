COOS COUNTY — Seven people are now hospitalized countywide with COVID-19, setting another pandemic record over the weekend.
“None of us want to see these numbers increasing, especially the hospitalizations,” said Eric Gleason, assistant director at Coos Health & Wellness.
Those hospitalizations are all new: The county was reporting no hospitalizations Nov. 30.
The new hospitalizations are likely a symptom of rising case rates in the county, Gleason said.
“I don’t know that we would be able to say that there was any particular factor that would make them more likely to be hospitalized than others outside things that we already know about the disease,” Gleason said. “A certain percentage of the population, when you have case numbers that are this high, are going to end up hospitalized.”
Across hospital Region 3, which includes Lane, Douglas, Coos and Curry counties, 110 of 634 hospital beds are available, according to data from Oregon Health Authority. Bay Area Hospital has 120 beds in the hospital, with the capacity to increase the number of rooms designated for COVID-19 patients, BAH spokesperson Julie Burton said Friday.
For Gleason, the county’s case numbers are concerning. At the rate that cases have been increasing in December, the county could break 300 new cases this month alone, he said.
“It’s going to take every single one of us in order in order to change the trend that we’re seeing right now,” Gleason said. “And we need to buckle down and do the hard things so that we can try to reverse the way that our numbers are going.”
Another number the county reports: The number of people under monitoring after coming into contact with a COVID-19 cases. That number was above 300 on Monday, CHW officials said.
One struggle for contact tracers and case investigators is when those individuals aren’t forthcoming during case investigation phone calls.
“I feel like people are hesitant to, I guess more or less, admit that they’ve been around a lot of people,” said Becky Fairhurst, a CHW case investigator. “One of the things from our perspective: We truly don’t care. As much as we want people to be home, we’d rather know that is not the case than to just pretend like we haven’t been around people.”
Once CHW is notified about possible contacts with COVID-positive individuals, staff can get in touch with those individuals and inform them about safeguards they should be taking, Fairhurst said.
“We just want to notify people if they’ve been exposed and reduce the spread,” Fairhurst said.
