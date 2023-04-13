Semi-tuck crash closes Fairview Road at milepost 4

On April 13, 2023, at 1:22 p.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call reporting a traffic crash involving a fully loaded log truck on Fairview Road near milepost four from a Coos County Road Department Employee.
Sheriff’s Deputies and Coquille Fire and Ambulance responded to the scene. The semi-truck driver was uninjured, and no other vehicles were involved.
The driver spoke with law enforcement on scene and advised that his brakes had failed as he was descending the front side of Hungry Mountain.
The semi-truck and fully loaded log trailer struck a dirt bank, causing the semi to flip on its side and spill the logs and trailer across Fairview Road, closing both travel lanes.
Mast Brothers Towing and a “ Self-loader “ were contacted to remove the logs and semi-truck from the roadway.
Fairview Road is expected to be closed at milepost four into the evening while this crash is cleaned up. Please use alternate routes.
