School Closures and Delays

Coos Bay Sch. District: Closed, No kindergarten or preschool, No activity bus runs (Effective tomorrow - Fri Feb 24th)

North Bend Sch. District: All campuses closed. No evening activities (Effective tomorrow - Fri Feb 24th)

Bandon School District - 2 Hour Delay - Fri Feb 24th
 
Reedsport School District - 2 Hour Delay - Fri Feb 24th
 
Port Orford Langlois School District - Closed - Fri Feb 24th
 
Brookings-Harbor School District 17C - 2 Hour Delay - Fri Feb 24th
 
Central Curry School District 1- Closed - Fri Feb 24th
 
Elkton School District : Will start at 10:30 on Friday, February 24th. Please note this is a change from our normal late start schedule. Buses will run on plowed roads only. Parents, if you know your road is not plowed, please contact your driver.


1
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Are you ready for Spring?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments