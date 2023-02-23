Coos Bay Sch. District: Closed, No kindergarten or preschool, No activity bus runs (Effective tomorrow - Fri Feb 24th)
North Bend Sch. District: All campuses closed. No evening activities (Effective tomorrow - Fri Feb 24th)
