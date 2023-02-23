School Closures and Delays

 

Coos Bay School District - Closed

North Bend Sch. District - All campuses closed. Evening activities canceled

Coquille School District 8 - Closed
 
Bandon School District - Closed
 
Reedsport School District - Closed
 
Port Orford Langlois School District - Closed
 
Brookings-Harbor School District 17C - Closed
 
Gold Beach School District - Closed
 
Douglas County Schools - 90 Minute Delay
Snow routes for the day
 
Elkton Sch. District - : Elkton schools are closed today due to hazardous road conditions.
 
Central Curry School District 1 - Closed
 


1
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Are you ready for Spring?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments