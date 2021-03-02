NORTH BEND ─ A school bus carrying 13 students saw a COVID-19 exposure this week at the North Bend School District.
Those 13 students, as well as the bus driver, are now quarantined.
“The cases we have at this point are not driven inside (the district), but outside … and it’s impacting our schools,” said Kevin Bogatin, superintendent for the district.
He added that there was another exposure with a school bus where a second driver had to be quarantined, lowering the number of available drivers able to transport students. This is a concern for the district, “especially when sports are about to start,” Bogatin said.
Because Coos County is seeing a steady climb in community cases, that itself may impact whether or not sports begin next week.
“The recommendations are if you’re in an extreme county, you don’t travel,” he said. “Some of our games scheduled for the high school … almost every county in the state has less (COVID cases) than Coos. We’re having … conversations with health departments and schools, and they don’t want our kids to come.”
Bogatin said the district is working on a plan to ensure students are safe and to ease parent’s concerns regarding sports, but said the plan isn’t finished yet.
“…Our first (sporting event) is not until … next week,” he said. “We’re looking at metrics on Tuesday.”
He added that some games out of town have already been canceled.
“But there is some hope,” he said. “Counties that were far higher than us not too longer ago are doing better.”
As it is, the North Bend School District is planning on returning its 7th and 8th graders back to the classroom next Monday. However, the timeline for bringing students back to the high school is postponed until after spring break. Bogatin said this is due to upcoming finals for the high schoolers.
“We’re hoping … county numbers (drop) so more kids can come back,” Bogatin said. “We’re aligned with our neighboring districts and are seeing the same thing. (COVID) is not spreading in our buildings but is spreading enough in the community where we are no getting cases here and there and it feels like I’m sending out letters two or three times a week lately.”
Bogatin encouraged the public to get vaccinated.
“There is a pathway to recovery and that is to be vaccinated and follow protocols,” he said. “I appreciate what everyone is trying to do.”
