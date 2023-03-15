On March 15th 2023 the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center began receiving phone calls from concerned citizens in reference to scam/fraud calls.
An unknown suspect(s) is calling Coos County Residents from a text now app number (541-243-5758) and stating that they are with Coos County Sheriff’s Office and are advising people they have outstanding warrants for their arrest or they have missed court.
The caller has told people they are “SGT Coleman,” with the Coos County Sheriff’s Office. As part of this scam the caller attempts to solicit money from the induvial to make their warrants or missed court appearance, “Go away.”
At no time will members of the Coos County Sheriff’s Office ever take or request money from citizens to clear warrants or deal with missed court appearances. Please be aware of this and other scams.
Please never provide your personal information over the phone to include your social security number, bank account / routing numbers or other financial/personal information.
