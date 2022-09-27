Road Closure on Hemlock Avenue

On Wednesday, September 28th, the City of Coos Bay’s Water Quality Collections crew will be repairing the sanitary sewer main in the 700 block of Hemlock Avenue.
Work will start at 8:00 a.m. and is expected to end no later than 6:00 p.m. Work is anticipated to continue through Friday, September 30th. Hemlock Avenue will be closed to through traffic between N 7th Street and N 8th Street and minor delays should be expected.
Drivers and pedestrians are advised to please exercise caution within the construction zone. Should you have questions, please contact Public Works at (541) 269–1181, extension 2503.
