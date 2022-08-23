Mr. Garrett has been located outside of the search area. A deputy with the Sheriff's Office has contacted Mr. Garrett who is confirmed to be safe. Out of respect for his privacy and wishes, no additional details will be released.
The Sheriff's Office would like to thank the public for their assistance in this investigation.
Search efforts included ground, vehicle and air assets in conjunction with investigative components of the investigation.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted by Douglas County Search and Rescue, Jackson County Search and Rescue, Oregon State Police, the U.S. Forest Service and Douglas Forest Protective Association.
---------
Search efforts continue for 63-year-old Rick Leroy Garrett who was reported missing on Thursday, August 18, 2022.
Garrett messaged a friend through Facebook that he was injured and needed help near Deer Lick Falls in the Tiller area. Search crews have searched the area and have been unable to locate him as of the time of this post.
He was last known to be in a tan/gold colored 1999 GMC Sierra Extended Cab pickup. The pickup has a lumber rack, silver toolbox and a Deadhead sticker. An actual photograph of the pickup has been obtained and is attached to this release.
Garrett is 5'9" tall, 170 lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes. His clothing description is unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 541-440-4471.
------
ORIGINAL RELEASE 08/19/2022 3:00pm
The Sheriff's Office is seeking information from the public which may assist in locating 63-year-old Rick Leroy Garrett who has been reported missing.
Garrett reported to a friend that he was injured and needed help near Dear Lick Falls in the Tiller area on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Deputies and Search & Rescue volunteers have searched the area, but have been unable to locate him.
He was last known to be in a 1999 GMC Sierra Extended Cab pickup. The pickup has a lumber rack, silver toolbox and a Deadhead sticker.
Garrett is a white male adult described as 5'9" tall, 170 lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes. His clothing description is unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 541-440-4471 referencing case #22-3500
