NORTH BEND — Dave Grover was done waiting for the "okay" to open back up. Grover, the owner of the Kozy Kitchen, opened the doors of his restaurant this past weekend to dine-in customers, a move that went against the executive order from Governor Kate Brown.
“Well, I think it was just time,” Grover said on Tuesday. “We were waiting to get approval to open the counties back up. I think, we just kind of felt that it was time to make a stand for ourselves and other local businesses. I know a lot of them are really struggling, some won’t open back up. I think you hear that around the state about how some won’t make it.”
In an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus “on-site (consumption) of food and drink at food establishments statewide” was banned on March 17 by Executive Order 20-12 from the Governor. In the past week, counties across the state, including Coos County, have submitted applications to reopen.
Counties that are selected would be allowed to open businesses in phases. Included in phase one of this rollout, which could begin as soon as Friday if Coos County is approved, would be restaurants opening in limited capacity.
“It’s disappointing to work this hard and have a few people put this progress in jeopardy because they don’t think they can (wait) four more days,” said County Commisoner Melissa Cribbins on Monday about businesses reopening before they were approved. “We totally understand that businesses are having a hard time and we want to get reopened and that is our priority, to get reopened while protecting the public health. So these decisions put everyone at risk and it’s frustrating.”
Grover has put in new health policies at the restaurant including limited capacity, additional cleaning and single-serve condiments. Customers are not required to wear personal protective equipment and, on Monday afternoon, employees were not wearing PPE.
Ultimately, Grover was not going to wait any longer.
“They said we just need to get past the curve and then we’ll open up. It continued and now all events are canceled through September,” he said. “Is there an end to it? I don’t know. They’re kind of giving us light at the end of the tunnel but are we going to see that light?”
The restaurant was paid a visit from the North Bend Police Department who reminded Grover of the order, but he has continued to stay open. The fine for reopening during this time is a Class-C misdemeanor in addition to fines.
“I hope not,” said Grover when asked if he thinks he will be fined. “I hope our officials kind of look at this with a compassion of heart, look at what it has done to our county and fines are only going to hurt small businesses and the ability for our county to get back on its feet.”
When asked about the possibility of a coronavirus outbreak associated with reopening, Grover felt the restaurant would not be at fault.
“I guess my reaction would be it would be very hard to say that was the cause of it. Coming from these few businesses that are opening up compared to the large businesses where they have over 1,000 people in there at a time and are actually paying their employees hazard pay because they know they’re creating an unsafe environment, I don’t know,” he said.
“I mean, we’re far less crowded than some of those businesses and we wipe everything down every single time. Our capacity is much less and people are pretty much forced to stay away from each other because of the seating.”
While Grover has seen comments and complaints about opening up, he has also expressed that the people that have dined-in have loved being back.
“Of course not everyone will agree with us and that’s their choice and they don’t have to come in and that’s their choice. And our employees that don’t want to come back don’t have to come back,” he said. “It’s kind of the American way. We have free choice and I think that’s part of the reason we decided to open. Because I know a lot of our employees desperately need to come back to work.”
Grover cited that some of his employees had yet to receive unemployment checks and that they were in need of work.
But while there were voices that opposed opening, Grover received support from Duane “Boomer” Wright, who is running for the District 9 seat in the Oregon House of Representatives.
“It seemed to me that people like this should be supported in their ability to try to make a living before they lose their business,” said Wright in a phone call on Tuesday.
“I’ve always believed that you don’t tell people how to do things, you tell people what to do. Give them the reasons why you should be doing certain things and then allow them to do it. The people in Coos County and along the coast are intelligent people. They know what they have to do. You tell them we need to do this, they will do it. But you know, sometimes government just needs to get out of their way so they can earn a living and put food on the table and pay their bills.”
