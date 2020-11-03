Republican Boomer Wright has a strong lead over Cal Mukumoto in the race to represent House District 9, while the state senate race between Dick Anderson and Melissa Cribbins for District 5 is too close to call, initial returns show.
Wright leads with 56% of the vote over Mukumoto's 43%. Wright was leading in the portions of Coos, Douglas and Lane counties that make up the district, while Mukumoto held a significant lead in the Lincoln County portion of the district.
In an email less than an hour after the initial results, Wright's campaign declared victory in the race.
“I am deeply honored by the trust and confidence placed in me by the voters of House District 9," Wright said in an announcement from Wright's campaign. "I will do everything I can to humbly and sincerely represent our strong coastal voices."
Wright, a former teacher and school administrator, would increase Republicans' representation in a solidly Democratic state legislature. The District 9 seat has been held since 2012 by Democrat Caddy McKeown, who announced she wouldn't be running for reelection.
Across the four counties, Wright's received 19,404 votes to Mukumoto's 14,913.
Oregon Senate District 9 still too close to call
In the senate race, Dick Anderson had a slight lead over Cribbins, with 48.56% of the vote to her 47.45%. Pacific Green party candidate and Lakeside city councilor Shauleen Higgins had just under 4% of the vote.
Anderson was ahead in the Coos, Douglas, Lane, Polk, Tillamook and Yamhill county portions of that district, while Cribbins was ahead in the Lincoln County portion.
Anderson, the mayor of Lincoln City, beat Cribbins in Coos County with 53.92% of the vote to her 41.44%, despite Cribbins' local name recognition as the chair of the Coos County board of commissioners.
The seat is currently held by Arnie Roblan, a Democrat who also announced he wouldn't be running for reelection, and could be another pick-up for Oregon Republicans.
Republican incumbents lead in Curry County
The incumbents in the two races in the southwest corner of the state easily won reelection.
In State Senate District 1, Dallas Heard, a Republican, had a big lead on Kat Stone. Heard had 42,811 votes and Stone 21,000 (66.99% to 32.86%).
And in House District 1, Republican David Brock Smith had a similarly big lead on Democrat Calla Felicity, 24,871 votes to 11,955 (67.44% to 32.42%).
The two races include parts of Curry and southern Coos counties, as well as parts of Douglas and Josephine counties.
This story was updated with the latest results at 11:50 p.m.
