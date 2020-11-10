REEDSPORT — Students in Reedsport public schools are headed back online for at least two weeks after a COVID-19 case was reported in the district, according to an announcement from the Reedsport School District.
Students throughout the district returned to all-online instruction Tuesday, and will remain under that model until at least Nov. 30, the district said.
"After speaking with the (public health department) about the status of our community and forecasting cases in the near future, I am concerned about the health and safety of our students and staff," Superintendent Jon Zwemke wrote in the release.
The change came after the district learned of a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Contact tracers are communicating with students and staff members who may have come in contact with the staff member to inform them of further steps, the district said.
The district also said it's assessing the staff member's mask use, social distancing and activities.
Some district services will still be offered while students are in online classes. Meal delivery will continue as scheduled, but district buildings will not serve food.
WiFi hotspots will be available at their designated school bus parking locations, a list of which is available on the district's website. Students who left materials at school should email their school offices to arrange a time to pick them up, the district said.
"(The switch to online learning) will provide us the necessary time to quarantine effected individuals, deep clean our facilities, monitor the COVID cases and prepare for a safe return for staff and students," Zwemke wrote.
Douglas County has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. The latest state school reopening metrics show that the two-week period ending Nov. 7 far exceeded the previous two week periods in both cases per 100,000 residents and test positivity, the data points which determine if schools can expand their in-person activities.
According to Oregon's new school metrics, districts in the county are in a "transition" phase, meaning they can't open any more classrooms to in-person instruction and should consider sending more students to online learning if cases continue to trend upward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In