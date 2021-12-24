The Reedsport Police Department is asking for assistance in locating the individual or individuals responsible for the dumping of a motor home on public property.
On Saturday, December 18, at about 11 a.m., a Ford F-350, quad cab, duel wheeled vehicle towed and dumped a Chevrolet C-30 motor home on public property. The truck is white in color with a matching white canopy on the bed. The motor home is registered to a gentleman out of Florence who is deceased.
This type of crime costs all the citizens of the city of Reedsport. The tow companies do not remove motor homes for free; those tow and disposal fees are inadvertently passed on to the citizens. On average the cost to dispose of a motor home is well over a thousand dollars.
The person or persons responsible for this could face a multitude of charges with fines well over $4,000. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Reedsport Police Department’s non-emergency line at (541) 271-2100.
