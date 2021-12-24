Reedsport motorhome.jpg

The Reedsport Police Department is asking for help in identifying the person who drove this truck and dumped the attached motor home on city property. The motor home was dumped December 18.

 Contributed photo

The Reedsport Police Department is asking for assistance in locating the individual or individuals responsible for the dumping of a motor home on public property.

On Saturday, December 18, at about 11 a.m., a Ford F-350, quad cab, duel wheeled vehicle towed and dumped a Chevrolet C-30 motor home on public property. The truck is white in color with a matching white canopy on the bed. The motor home is registered to a gentleman out of Florence who is deceased.

This type of crime costs all the citizens of the city of Reedsport. The tow companies do not remove motor homes for free; those tow and disposal fees are inadvertently passed on to the citizens. On average the cost to dispose of a motor home is well over a thousand dollars.

The person or persons responsible for this could face a multitude of charges with fines well over $4,000. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Reedsport Police Department’s non-emergency line at (541) 271-2100.

0
0
0
0
0

What are your plans for New Year's?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters



Load comments