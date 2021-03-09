Reedsport, Oregon

Reedsport is a city along U.S. Highway 101 along the Oregon coast.

 Bethany Baker, The World

The Reedsport Water Department will be doing a water line repair Wednesday that may cause intermittent water disruptions in the area of North 22nd Street and North 20th Street near Don’s Diner.

The repair work is expected to run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Residents are advised to allow their water to run for a brief time after service is reestablished before using the water.

People with questions can Public Works Director Kim Clardy at 541-271-3603, ext. 1006.

