REEDSPORT — Reedsport City Hall is closed to the public until further notice after Douglas County was placed into the extreme risk level in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We encourage all residents to utilize our online bill pay system or the payment drop box located in our parking lot,” city officials said in a press release Monday announcing the closure.
The city’s staff will continue to work behind closed doors.
“For services not available online, please knock loudly for prompt service,” officials wrote. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Thank you for your patience during these difficult times.”
People with questions can contact Reedsport City Hall by phone at 541-271-3603 or email at infor@cityofreedsport.org.
The Lower Umpqua Senior Center, Umpqua Discovery Center and Community Center Gymnasium also remain closed until further notice.
