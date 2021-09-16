The Oregon Health Authority has announced the following deaths in Coos County over the last few days. Those who died were:
* A 94-year-old woman who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Sept. 2 at Bay Area Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
* A 62-year-old woman who tested positive on Aug. 17 and died on Sept. 3 at Bay Area Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
* A 78-year-old man who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Sept. 4 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
* A 78-year-old man who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Sept. 4 at Bay Area Hospital. He had no underlying conditions.
* An 83-year-old man who tested positive on Sept. 5 and died on Sept. 5 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
* A 90-year-old woman who tested positive on Aug. 23 and died on Sept. 4 at Bay Area Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
* An 87-year-old woman who tested positive on Aug. 30 and died on Sept. 4 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
