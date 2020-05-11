COOS COUNTY — As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads throughout the area, Coos Health and Wellness had a quiet change in leadership from its now former public health director, Florence Pourtal-Stevens.
“… She is no longer employed at Coos Health and Wellness,” said Eric Gleason, public information officer for CHW.
According to Gleason, as well as a text message from Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins, the new interim public health administrator is Kathy Cooley. Circumstances surrounding the departure of Pourtal-Stevens are unknown and questions regarding what happened went unanswered.
Cooley was appointed by the Coos County Board of Commissioners as interim public health director at the commissioners' April 24 meeting. Cooley, a registered nurse with a master's degree in public health, is CHW's infant and family specialist and the agency's home visiting manager.
Pourtal-Stevens had been with CHW as its public health director since 2014. It was not clear whether she resigned or was dismissed and when the departure occurred, but she was participating in regular public video conferencing meetings with CHW as recently as three weeks ago.
“I understand how that would look (during a pandemic) but we don’t really have anything we can say regarding the reasons behind it other than the fact that she’s no longer public health director and that we are still continuing the mission as we were before — providing the same services to the community as we were prior to her departure,” Gleason said.
When asked why Coos Health and Wellness did not inform the public about its new public health director during a health crisis, Gleason said, “We respect the privacy of anyone involved and are continuing to provide the top-notch public health services our community (is) used to.”
Pourtal-Stevens could not be reached for comment.
