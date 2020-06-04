COOS COUNTY — Coos County fire crews are making adjustments to protect personnel as they fight fires during a pandemic.
For Coos Forest Protective Association and the Bureau of Land Management, finding ways to protect their crews has been an ongoing discussion for the past few months. Both organizations made changes to training and crews in an attempt to ensure firefighters will not contract the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.
CFPA has yet to declare the beginning of the fire season, according to District Specialist Jef Chase. The season usually begins around mid-June.
“A lot of folks don’t think the southern Oregon coast burns that well,” Chase said. However, that perception is mostly due to the aggressive response of fire crews, which quickly put out small fires before they are able to grow.
This aggressive approach is part of the planned response for COVID-19. Prior to the pandemic, it was common for fire crews to travel out of the area and even out of the state to assist on large fires. As much as possible, local crews plan to contain fires before they can become large enough for locals to need outside assistance.
That won’t always be possible, according to Megan Harper, Public Information Officer at the BLM.
“There’s still always going to be a need for firefighters to respond,” she said. Still, she said increased cooperation between local fire agencies could be the key to keeping crews from travelling as frequently as previous years.
There are concerns over whether creating fire camps could be a potential vector for spreading COVID-19. At last year’s Highway 97 fire, Chase said some 1,500 crew members were located in the same camp.
“We can’t do that right now. We’re kind of trying to figure out how to still do fire and maintain distance and minimize exposure and risks,” he said. The goal is to put out fires within a few hours.
Additionally, while in prior years, a firefighter might work with a different crew each day, this year, individual firefighters will stay with the same crew as much as possible. Agencies hope this will help prevent the spread of the virus within departments and make it easier to track its spread, should a crew member get sick.
As the organizations gear up for fire season, both BLM and CFPA firefighters are using the internet to prepare. Both agencies are conducting training online. The CFPA has canceled some of the larger training sessions until they can gather in large groups. CFPA is also conducting interviews for this season’s employees using FaceTime, Skype and the phone.
CFPA plans to be careful about smoke exposure and to keep crews out of smoke as much as possible. This is always a concern, Chase said, but is a particular worry this year, since COVID-19 is a respiratory ailment. Additionally, fire crews are being given additional personal protective equipment.
Chase hopes for a moderate fire season and said recent rains helped to delay the start of this year’s season. According to Harper, recent fire reports predict southwest Oregon will have an above-average number of fires this year due to drought conditions and higher fuel levels.
According to Chase, CFPA’s district sees an average of 50-60 fires a year. Most of these are small fires of less than an acre. The district runs vertically from the Lane County line down to the border of California and horizontally from Camas Valley to the ocean.
Before fire season begins, both Harper and Chase asked the public to help local firefighters by practicing fire safety and extra caution, particularly when camping. Since most fires locally are human-caused, it is important, they said, to be fire safe.
