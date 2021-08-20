Private lands within the Coos Mountain Access Area are closed to public use due to risk of fire danger.
The Bureau of Land Management lands within the CMAA remain open at this time.
This private land closure is in effect until the Industrial Fire Protection Level is lowered to Level 1 and firefighting resources are not as stretched as they currently are. The CMAA is about 56,000 acres in size and with this closure approximately half the area is closed.
The CMAA is in the central part of the Tioga Wildlife Management unit. Bear hunters using the CMAA must stay on public lands and those planning to bow hunt there later in August should plan accordingly.
CMAA is part of ODFW's Access and Habitat Program and incentive-based program to improve public hunting access and wildlife habitat on private lands in Oregon. The program was created by the Oregon Legislature in 1993.
