COOS COUNTY — In addition to recording positive cases of novel coronavirus in each county, the Oregon Health Authority has also started adding presumptive positive cases to the list.
This change, made last week, means OHA’s website shows Coos County with 30 positive cases. Meanwhile, Coos Health and Wellness has that information broken down to show 28 positive cases along with two presumptive cases.
“Essentially what it boils down to is, someone that we believe has COVID-19 even though they haven’t tested positive for COVID-19,” said Coos Health and Wellness epidemiologist Brian Leon earlier this week.
“Basically if they have symptoms and they have, to the best of our understanding, close contact with a confirmed case that has tested positive, then we are treating them as a presumptive case.”
In Coos County the first positive cases of coronavirus occurred at Shutter Creek Correctional Institution. The virus spread through a portion of the institution and there were 25 inmates who tested positive and two employees.
On Wednesday, Coos Health and Wellness stated that a Shutter Creek employee is also now a presumptive positive.
While the employee is now a presumptive positive, adults in custody are not being added to the county total number of cases as presumptive positives.
“At this time, we will not report presumptive positives on our website,” said Jen Black of the Department of Corrections.
Black stated that Shutter Creek will continue to test adults in custody who request tests. On Tuesday there were 15 negative tests recorded at the facility.
Leon explained that the congregate nature of Shutter Creek shows that presumptive positives are not as necessary in this setting.
“When you think about the person and the genesis for why we are treating presumptive cases as cases, is to eliminate potential further spread for someone that maybe wouldn’t have been on our radar a few weeks ago,” he said.
“In the Shutter Creek setting, that’s not really the issue. Out in the community, it’s absolutely an issue and I can basically now go instead of one person’s contacts I can now go to that person’s contacts, it’s like hitting that second degree of depth and making sure we have our hands around every possible case that might be out there.”
The other presumptive positive in the county was associated with the first positive case that had nothing to do with Shutter Creek. A woman over 60 years of age tested positive and the individual that she lives with was deemed a presumptive positive.
Both individuals who are said to be presumptive positive cases have tested negative for COVID-19.
“We already know they have contact with a confirmed case, they’ve got symptoms that basically go along with COVID-19 so at that point we’re basically going to say yeah, we believe you have COVID-19 so we’re going to treat you as such,” said Leon.
