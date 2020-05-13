COOS COUNTY — As Coos County prepares to slowly reopen, Coos Health & Wellness wants to remind businesses, organizations and community members that the county is still under Executive Order 20-22 until there is approval from the state to move forward.
"We have all had to make significant behavioral changes to reduce the spread of COVID-19," said Cynthia Edwards, public information officer with Coos Health & Wellness. "While we prepare for reopening, we will need to continue these practices:"
• social distancing (specifically, staying 6 feet away from others when you must go into a shared space)
• frequently washing hands or use alcohol-based (at least 60% alcohol) hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available
• wearing cloth face coverings
• avoiding touching eyes, nose, and mouth
• staying home when sick
• cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces
Learn about Oregon’s reopening guidance from Governor Kate Brown’s website: COVID-19 Resources for Oregonians.
"Please remember that it is up to us, as a community, to be the best public health stewards we can be," Edwards said.
For any questions regarding COVID-19, visit cooshealthandwellness.org for the most recent guidance, or email covid19.questions@chw.coos.or.us and Coos Health & Wellness will work to respond questions in a timely manner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In