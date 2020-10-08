COOS BAY — Coos Health & Wellness is investigating a confirmed COVID-19 exposure at a local youth group meeting, conducted at Coos Bay Christian Fellowship on Thursday, Oct. 1, and is asking the community to contact CHW if they were in attendance, or have had contact with someone who was.
"It is imperative that we are able to contact anyone who may meet that criteria and would like them to speak with our team at 541-266-6700," said CHW Assistant Director Dr. Eric Gleason.
Anyone with questions regarding COVID-19 can also call 541-266-6700.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In