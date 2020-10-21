GLIDE — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Glide teen.
15-year-old Athena Calvin of was last seen on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, when she left a residence in the 300-block of Alexander Lane in Glide shortly after 3:00 pm.
Calvin is described as 5'03'', 110 lbs, light brown hair with blonde grow out. She was last known to be wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, jeans and white shoes. Deputies believe she could possibly be attempting to make her way to Texas.
Anyone with information as to her whereabouts, including her classmates, is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (541) 440-4471 referencing case #20-4765.
