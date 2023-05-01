Photo submitted by Tapaswi Joshi
Want to see your photo in this tribute to local artists? Submit your photo to worldproduction2@countrymedia.net.
Photo for the Spotlight is randomly selected.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In