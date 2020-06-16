COOS COUNTY — As protests against systematic racism and police brutality continue on across the state and country, local health officials are continuing to advice people who participate in any sort of large gathering to take COVID-19 precautions.
In a press release from Coos Health and Wellness, which was issued on June 5, officials reminded people to practice a number of safety prevention measures during protests and other public outdoor events to slow and stop the spread of the new coronavirus.
Wearing face coverings as well as people following social distancing guidelines of staying at least 6 feet away from others were among some of the safety measures suggested by the local health department.
Since the local “Reopen Rally”, which called on local elected officials to reopen the state, was held in May, Eric Gleason, of Coos Health and Wellness, said the department has had concerns of protests in general and of the potential risks they carry.
“We’re mindful of the possibilities of complications due to those events,” said Gleason, at a virtual COVID-19 press briefing Monday. “We’re happy that people are exercising their rights to do those things, but we just hope that they’re all very careful.”
A number of public health departments across the country have recommended people, who have participated in protests or other large gatherings, get tested for COVID-19 over concerns of potential exposure. As of now, there is no local or state recommendation to get tested for simply attending a protest or any other large gatherings in Oregon.
Brian Leon, epidemiologist with Coos Health and Wellness, said he hasn’t seen any changes from the Oregon Health Authority on its testing criteria for COVID-19 in relation to statewide protest. According to Leon, people being tested as of now include those who meet the state’s criteria which includes people with symptoms consistent with the new coronavirus or people who have been in close contact with a known case.
If a positive COVID-19 case is uncovered and tied back to a person who attended a local protest, then the local health department, Leon said, would immediately send out a public service announcement informing the public of the potential exposure. In collaboration with contact tracers, the hope would be to identify as much people as possible.
“We haven’t had any recent cases that are out in the community that would be very likely to be infectious,” said Leon at Monday’s briefing.
COVID-19 resources
People with questions regarding COVID-19, are encouraged to visit Coos Health and Wellness’ website for more information. People are also encouraged to email health official at covid19.questions@chw.coos.or.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In