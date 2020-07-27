COOS COUNTY — As of Monday afternoon, Coos County has 63 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
There are also 17 presumptive cases, or cases that are believed positive but are awaiting confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control.
During Monday’s press briefing from Coos Health and Wellness, epidemiologist Brian Leon said there have been 38 cases in the past 28 days since June 29. The county has seen three total hospitalizations, though only one is currently hospitalized.
“There are no deaths so far,” Leon said.
Leon provided a breakdown of the 10 cases seen in the county since last Monday, stating:
- Adult male over 60 years old, no known ties to previous COVID-19 cases, moderate level of exposure to others before isolation, was hospitalized but has since been discharged, and does have increased risk due to underlying conditions
- Adult male under 40 years old, currently a presumptive case and connected to a known outbreak, and has had moderate exposure to others before isolation
- Adult male between 40 and 60 years old, currently a presumptive case and tied to a known outbreak, and has had moderate exposure to others before isolation
- Adult female over 60 years old, confirmed case, no known ties to previous COVID-19 cases, and moderate exposure to others before isolation
- Adult male over 60 years old, confirmed case, also tied to a previous case, has had moderate exposure to others before isolation, and is at an increased risk due to underlying conditions
- Adult female under 40 years old, confirmed case, tied to a known outbreak, and has had moderate exposure to others before isolation
- Adult male over 60 years old, confirmed case, no known ties to previous COVID-19 case, moderate exposure to others before isolation, and likelihood of travel exposure
- Adult female over 60 years old, confirmed case, no known ties to previous COVID-19 case, moderate exposure to others before isolation, and travel exposure likely
- Adult female under 40 years old, confirmed case, no known ties to previous COVID-19 case, and had high exposure to others before isolation
- Male under 18 years old, tied to a known outbreak, and has had low exposure to others before isolation
Coos Health and Wellness also announced during Monday’s press briefing that it will change how it reports COVID-19 cases in the area. Its regular daily update on Facebook and its website will be aligned to go out when Oregon Health Authority’s report goes out at 8 a.m. every day.
“…The previous day’s information all the way through 8 a.m. that morning will be on that update …,” Leon said, adding that the information will contain confirmed or presumptive case status, hospitalizations, and which tested cases came back negative for the virus.
Not only that, but he said Coos Health and Wellness will no longer report which businesses have outbreaks unless they meet the threshold to be reported by the Oregon Health Authority. That threshold depends on the facility, as well. If it is a long term facility and there are three or more cases or a single fatality, the name of the facility will be released.
At a normal jobsite, he said, the threshold is five cases for the name of the business to be released.
“… We will no longer be discussing whether or not which hospital someone was hospitalized in, what jobsite someone was working at,” Leon said. “It’s gotten to the point where there’s enough cases. It takes a significant amount of time to get that information and make sure it’s accurate. Any one case or couple of cases is becoming less significant to the public at large …. If we discover a gap where we’re concerned about a particular exposure, we will contact the people who need to know about that exposure and that is where we will leave it.”
Leon encouraged the public to protect themselves by following the guidance of washing their hands, wearing a face mask wherever they go in public, and social distancing.
