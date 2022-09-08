September 8, 2022 — Pacific Power continues to prepare for Public Safety Power Shutoffs ahead of Friday’s wind event. Wind prone, rural areas that are deeper in the mountains will experience shutoffs first. As the windstorm progresses throughout the day, additional shutoffs will happen. Customers have been notified of the estimated power shutoff times through phone calls, email and text messages, and will continue to receive updates through ongoing communications.
Following are the company’s best estimates of when power will be shut off to specific communities, however it might be sooner if conditions warrant:
- Douglas County: 6 a.m. Friday from Toketee Falls east to Diamond Lake, with additional areas added around 4 p.m.
- Linn County: 6 a.m. Friday Sweet Home east along Highway 20, with additional areas added around 4 p.m.
- Marion County: 6 a.m. Friday Lyons east along Highway 22, with additional areas added around 4 p.m.
- Lincoln County: 10 a.m. Friday
- Tillamook County: 10 a.m. Friday
- Polk County: 10 a.m. Friday
Temporary Community Resource Centers will open at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday; and will remain open both days until 10 p.m. (unless service is restored earlier) at the following locations.
- Douglas County – Glide High School – 18990 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide, OR 97443
- Marion County – Bethel Baptist Church – 645 Cleveland Street, Aumsville, OR 97325
- Linn County – Sankey Park – 877 14th Ave, Sweet Home, OR 97386
For all non-emergency questions about the Public Safety Power Shutoff, customers and the public should call Pacific Power at 1-888-221-7070. For a map of affected areas and outage preparation information, please visit www.pacificpower.net/psps.
Outage Preparedness and Service Restoration
Pacific Power is bringing in additional personnel and resources to ensure service is restored as quickly and safely as possible once weather conditions allow. Crews will actively patrol lines and remove debris and make repairs if needed. Once that work is complete, Pacific Power will restore service.
Weather-related outages could happen outside of Public Safety Power Shutoff areas. The best time to prepare is now. Check that your outage kit is stocked and ready. Things to include are:
- Flashlights or headlamps
- Battery-powered or hand-crank radio, fans
- Extra batteries
- Car chargers for cell phones and electronic devices
- Bottled water for people and animals (if you rely on electricity to pump water)
- Frozen cold packs or water frozen in bags or plastic bottles (keep ready in your freezer)
- Emergency phone numbers, including Pacific Power Customer Service: 1-888-221-7070
Visit pacificpower.net/wildfiresafety for additional information on Public Safety Power Shutoffs, outage preparedness and wildfire safety.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In