Over 1,000 people across Coos County have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to state and local health officials.
“While we are working very quickly, it is important to understand that it will still take considerable time to get the vaccines out to everyone in our community,” Dr. Eric Gleason, assistant director of Coos Health & Wellness, wrote in a press release Wednesday.
The first set of vaccinations have gone to healthcare workers — including paid and unpaid individuals serving in healthcare settings with potential exposure to patients.
Once vaccine distribution expands to more general populations, doses will be available at no cost, Gleason wrote. Most people will get them through their doctors or a pharmacy, and those without insurance will have access to them though community clinics and drive-through events.
“As we continue work to make vaccines widely available, the fastest way to get our schools, businesses and communities back open is to keep working together,” Gleason wrote. “We are going to have to continue to use the methods we know stop the spread of this disease: wear a face covering, limit group size, keep distance, wash hands and stay home when sick.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In