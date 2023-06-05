On Monday, May 29, 2023, at 10:24 PM, a shooting was reported on Interstate 5 northbound near milepost 124, in Douglas County. Oregon State Police detectives developed a suspect in the case: Ryan Lucas MacArt (33), of Winston, OR.
On Friday, June 2, 2023, with assistance from OSP SWAT, detectives arrested MacArt for Attempted Assault 1, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Menacing. MacArt was lodged at the Douglas County Jail.
At the time of the shooting, MacArt was an occupant in a white, 2004 Honda Pilot bearing Oregon license plate 239NRX. This vehicle was also involved in ramming the victim’s vehicle and will have driver’s side damage. The Honda Pilot has not been located by investigators and assistance from the public is being requested in order to locate the vehicle.
Anyone with information about the Honda Pilot’s whereabouts is requested to contact the Oregon State Police at *OSP and reference Case # SP23-159247. Image below not actual vehicle but for reference only.
Investigators are unable to release further information at this time.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In