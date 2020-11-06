PORTLAND — COVID-19 has showed no signs of slowing down in Oregon or along the South Coast, this week's case data show.
Once again, the state shattered its daily case count record on Thursday, reporting 805 new cases that day alone.
On Friday, the state came close to that record again, reporting 770 new cases.
And it's not just the number of cases that are rising — the virus is actually becoming more common among community members. That's because the percentage of tests that are returned positive statewide was up to 8.5% last week, and cases that can't be traced to a specific source are increasing too, Oregon Health Authority officials said Thursday.
"All this data leads us to conclude that Oregonians are circulating more in their communities," wrote Dean Sidelinger, the state's epidemiologist. "They are letting their guard down — and doing so as the weather turns colder."
Governor Kate Brown said she'd take further action to prevent the spread of COVID-19, though she hadn't announced those plans by publication time Friday.
"COVID-19 is spreading in Oregon at an unprecedented rate, driven in no small measure by in-person, indoor social gatherings," Brown wrote. "You are most likely to get COVID-19 from your family and friends."
In total, the state's seen over 47,500 cases of the virus, and 710 people have died, OHA said Thursday. From week to week, OHA reported a 34% spike in weekly cases
As the weather is turning towards winter, OHA also reminded residents that cold weather doesn't kill COVID-19 and that wet masks can be less effective that dry ones at preventing the spread of the virus.
Cases continue on South Coast
As of Friday, Coos County had reported 20 new cases over the past week, bringing its total to 282 confirmed and presumptive cases. The county's seen one death, and two people were in the hospital with the virus as of Friday.
By Wednesday, the Coos Bay-Charleston ZIP code had 141 of the county's cases, compared to 85 in the North Bend-Lakeside ZIP code and 17 in Coquille, according to the state's weekly update.
Curry County didn't report any new cases of COVID-19 since last week, with it's total number of cases at 66. Two individuals in that county have died with the virus, health officials say.
Douglas County has now seen over 400 cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, with 54 new cases since last week bringing its total to 428.
The county also saw its 10th death last week, with two new COVID-related deaths reported. Two individuals died with the virus on Nov. 4: A 81-year-old woman who'd been hospitalized since Oct. 10, and a 62-year-old woman who'd been hospitalized since Oct. 14.
“It is concerning to continue to see an increase in case numbers and deaths in our communities," County Commissioner Tim Freeman wrote in an update letter. "We cannot stress enough the importance of staying vigilant in protecting yourselves, the ones you love and all of our communities from the continued spread of this deadly virus!”
