Voters in Oregon approved all four statewide measures, including one that made the state the first to decriminalize hard drugs and another that legalizes therapeutic use of psilocybin mushrooms.
The other statewide measures increase Oregon’s cigarette tax and add a tax on electronic cigarettes and vaping products, and amend the Oregon Constitution to allow for the state, counties and cities to place limits on political contributions and expenditures while also requiring disclosure of campaign contributions and expenditures.
Voters in Coos County opposed the two drug-related measures and favored the other two.
Measure 110 changes how Oregon’s justice system treats people found with personal-use amounts of the hard drugs.
“Today’s victory is a landmark declaration that the time has come to stop criminalizing people for drug use,” Kassandra Frederique, executive director of the Drug Policy Alliance, which was behind the hard-drugs measure, told the Associated Press. “Measure 110 is arguably the biggest blow to the war on drugs to date.”
Statewide, the measure was passing 1,119,932 votes to 775,102 (59.10% to 40.90%). Coos County voters opposed the measure 17,169 to 14,424 (54.34% to 45.66%) in the first tallies released by the county.
Under Measure 110, instead of going to trial and facing possible jail time, a person would have the option of paying a $100 fine or attending new “addiction recovery centers.”
The centers would be funded by millions of dollars of tax revenue from the legalized, regulated marijuana industry in the state that was the country’s first to decriminalize marijuana possession.
“This is such a big step in moving to a health-based approach instead of criminal punishment, and we’re devoting significant new resources to help Oregonians who need it,” said Janie Gullickson, co-chief petitioner of Measure 110, in a story by The Associated Press.
Among those in support of the Oregon measure were the Oregon Nurses Association and the Oregon chapter of the American College of Physicians.
But two dozen district attorneys said the measure “recklessly decriminalizes possession of the most dangerous types of drugs (and) will lead to an increase in acceptability of dangerous drugs.”
Measure 109 allows the manufacture and controlled, therapeutic use of psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms.
Statewide, voters were approving the measure 1,056,823 votes to 823,477 (56.21% to 43.79%).
Coos County voters opposed that measure 17,321 votes to 14,282 (54.81% to 45.19%).
Measure 108 increases Oregon’s cigarette tax by $2 per pack and adds a 65% tax on electronic cigarettes and vaping products, which are not currently taxed. The funds would be used for public health programs including smoking prevention and cessation programs.
Statewide, the measure was passing 1,297,954 votes to 650,627 (66.61% to 33.39%). Coos County voters favored it by a narrower margin, 17,589 votes to 14,724 (54.43% to 45.57%).
And Measure 107, which allows the state, counties and cities to place limitations on political contributions and expenditures — currently there is no limit on contributions to candidates or ballot measures — was passing statewide 1,480,115 votes to 446,893 (76.81% to 23.19%). Coos County voters favored the measure 22,677 votes to 8,574 (72.56% to 27.44%).
Editor’s Note: The Associated Press contributed to this story.
