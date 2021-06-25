State reopening

Governor Brown said the state will reopen its economy no later than June 30.

Oregon will reopen no later than June 30 and Governor Kate Brown said she will lift all mandated health and safety requirements, including face masks and social distancing.

Brown made the announcement Later Friday morning during a briefing with reporters. In an executive order, Brown said if the state reaches her previous goal of 70% vaccination rate before June 30, the pandemic restrictions will be lifted.

