PORTLAND — Oregon saw another record-breaking day of new COVID-19 cases Saturday, the Oregon Health Authority reported. 988 new cases of the virus were reported that day alone.
The previous record, set Thursday, was 805.
On Friday, Governor Kate Brown announced a "two week pause" for social activities in some counties. The South Coast isn't yet included in those new restrictions, but Brown encouraged all Oregonians to limit their small, in-person social gatherings, as those tend to be the sources of virus transmission.
“It is alarming that recent high case rates are not linked to any specific outbreaks, but rather reflective of sporadic community spread,” Brown said in a press release. “We are seeing in real time how this virus can quickly snowball out of control."
Statewide, over 49,500 people have contracted the virus, and 729 individuals have died with it.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (8), Clackamas (129), Clatsop (4), Columbia (3), Coos (4), Crook (2), Deschutes (32), Douglas (23), Grant (17), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (78), Jefferson (4), Josephine (10), Klamath (12), Lane (75), Linn (12), Malheur (15), Marion (75), Morrow (2), Multnomah (240), Polk (12), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (27), Union (10), Wallowa (1), Wasco (4), Washington (133), and Yamhill (45).
Oregon’s 717th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 25 and died on Oct. 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 718th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 19 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 719th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 15 and died on Nov. 6 at OHSU. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 720th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Oct. 31 at Tuality Community Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 721st COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Oct. 30 at Legacy Emmanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 722nd COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 23 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 723rd COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 17 and died on Oct. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 724th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Oct. 29 at her residence. She did not have underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 725th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 16 and died on Oct. 24 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 726th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 30 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 727th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 14 and died on Nov. 2 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 728th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 13 and died on Oct. 30 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 729th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 13 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
